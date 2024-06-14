NewEnergy - Radauti - Suceava
vineri, 14 iun 2024
Harta voturilor exprimate pentru președintele CJ Suceava la alegerile din 9 iunie 2024Harta voturilor exprimate pentru președintele CJ Suceava la alegerile din 9 iunie 2024

Președinția Consiliului Județean Suceava

Cum s-a votat în toate localitățile județului Suceava pentru președintele Consiliului Județean

de
(citeşte alte articole de la acelaşi autor)

La alegerile locale din 9 iunie 2024, principala „bătălie” s-a purtat între liberalul Gheorghe Flutur și social-democratul Gheorghe Șoldan, fiecare din ei obținând un scor mai bun în unele localități, sau mai slab, în altele, doar într-una singură, din 114, fiind la egalitate.

Președintele în funcție al Consiliului Județean Suceava, liberalul Gheorghe Flutur, a obținut în municipiul Suceava cu doar 811 voturi mai mult decât președintele ales al Consiliului Județean, social-democratul Gheorghe Șoldan. În municipiul reședință de județ, Flutur a avut 15.394 de voturi, iar Șoldan a obținut 14.713 voturi la alegerile de duminică.
În singura unitate administrativ-teritorială din județul Suceava în care AUR a câștigat un mandat de primar, la Bosanci, diferența dintre cei doi a fost de numai 24 de voturi în favoarea lui Gheorghe Șoldan. În comuna Bosanci, la votul pentru președinția Consiliului Județean Gheorghe Șoldan a avut 872 de voturi și Gheorghe Flutur 848 de voturi.
Șoldan și-a devansat principalul contracandidat și în orașul Milișăuți, unde deși primarul USR Vasile Cărare (Alianța Dreapta Unită) a fost reales cu 52,71%, cele mai multe voturi ale localnicilor nu s-au dus către colegul de partid al primarului, deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu, ci către adversarul tradițional de la PSD, Gheorghe Șoldan. La Milișăuți, Gheorghe Șoldan a obținut 868 de voturi, cu 498 mai multe decât liberalul Gheorghe Flutur, care a avut 370 de voturi. Emanuel Ungureanu a avut în acest oraș 803 voturi.

La Botoșana, comuna natală a lui Gheorghe Flutur, primăria a fost câștigată de Alianța Dreapta Unită, iar votul majoritar la președinția Consiliului Județean a fost pentru liderul PNL, respectiv 833 de voturi.

La Botoșana, Gheorghe Șoldan a avut 306 voturi, iar Emanuel Ungureanu, candidatul ADU, a obținut 93 de voturi.
Cele mai puține voturi le-a obținut Flutur în comuna Ciprian Porumbescu, doar 55 de voturi, în timp ce la Șoldan s-au dus 611 voturi.

Scorul cel mai mic pentru Gheorghe Șoldan a fost la Capu Câmpului, unde a avut 173 de voturi, comparativ cu Gheorghe Flutur, care aici a obținut 1.131 de voturi.
Diferențe mici între cei doi principali competitori au fost la Ipotești, de 85 de voturi, și la Râșca, 15 voturi, în ambele comune în favoarea lui Flutur.

În comuna Ulma, Gheorghe Șoldan și Gheorghe Flutur au fost la egalitate, fiecare obținând câte 404 voturi.
La nivelul județului, diferența de voturi între Șoldan și Flutur a fost de 8.354 de voturi.

Gheorghe Șoldan are 126.018 voturi și Gheorghe Flutur are 117.664 de voturi.

Nota redacției: Rezultatele prezentate sunt conform datelor rezultate din numărarea paralelă a voturilor, existând mici diferențe față de rezultatele oficiale finale de la Biroul Electoral Central.

Acuratețea datelor este însă foarte mare, de 99%, încât harta alegerilor pentru funcția de președinte al CJ în localitățile sucevene reflectă întocmai opțiunile majorității care s-a prezentat la vot.

 

Municipii

Suceava

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) – 15394

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) – 14713

 

Câmpulung Moldovenesc

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3823

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1741

 

Fălticeni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2470

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 5980

 

Rădăuți

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 5033

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 4295

 

Vatra Dornei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2916

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2950

 

Orașe

 

Broșteni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1249

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1170

 

Cajvana

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 385

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2367

 

Dolhasca

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2019

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1736

 

Frasin

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1365

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 836

 

Gura Humorului

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3057

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2002

 

Liteni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2271

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 763

 

Milișăuți

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 370

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 868

 

Salcea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2472

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1313

 

Siret

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1888

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1258

 

Solca

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 234

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 594

 

Vicovu de Sus

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3134

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1647

 

Comune

 

Adâncata

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1016

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 443

 

Arbore

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 649

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1806

 

Baia

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 305

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1824

 

Bălăceana

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 135

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 387

 

Bălcăuți

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 585

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 668

 

Berchișești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 565

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 875

 

Bilca

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 884

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 414

 

Bogdănești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 494

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1008

 

Boroaia

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 197

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1262

 

Bosanci

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 848

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 872

 

Botoșana

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 833

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 306

 

Breaza

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 93

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 455

 

Brodina

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 614

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 759

 

Bunești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 443

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 622

 

Burla

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 578

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 213

 

Cacica

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 807

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 875

 

Calafindești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 840

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 392

 

Capu Câmpului

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1131

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 173

 

Cârlibaba

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 598

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 198

 

Ciocănești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 432

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 265

 

Ciprian Porumbescu

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 55

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 611

 

Comănești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 690

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 196

 

Cornu Luncii

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 761

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1781

 

Coșna

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 262

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 557

 

Crucea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 187

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 558

 

Dărmănești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1576

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 730

 

Dolhești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 236

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1192

 

Dorna Arini

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 988

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 381

 

Dorna Candrenilor

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 428

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 984

 

Dornești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 583

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 719

 

Drăgoiești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 385

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 627

 

Drăgușeni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 218

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 564

 

Dumbrăveni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 485

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2554

 

Fântânele

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 567

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1149

 

Fântâna Mare

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 347

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 570

 

Forăști

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 746

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 974

 

Frătăuții Noi

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 961

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 471

 

Frătăuții Vechi

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 961

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 559

 

Frumosu
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1299

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 406

 

Fundu Moldovei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1188

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 446

 

Gălănești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 294

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 456

 

Grămești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 613

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 516

 

Grănicești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 521

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 735

 

Hănțești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 305

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1247

 

Hârtop

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 462

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 381

 

Horodnic de Jos

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 197

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 760

 

Horodnic de Sus

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1227

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 414

 

Horodniceni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1029

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 339

 

Iacobeni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 296

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 591

 

Iaslovăț

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 486

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 681

 

Ilișești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 527

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 557

 

Ipotești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1647

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1562

 

Izvoarele Sucevei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 404

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 504

 

Marginea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2073

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1061

 

Mălini

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 764

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2776

 

Mănăstirea Humorului

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1138

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 448

 

Mitocu Dragomirnei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 662

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1255

 

Moara

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1679

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 663

 

Moldova Sulița

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 524

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 276

 

Moldovița

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 894

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1202

 

Mușenița

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 467

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 180

 

Ostra

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 812

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 314

 

Panaci

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 352

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 536

 

Păltinoasa

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1040

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1473

 

Pârteştii de Jos

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 568

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 418

 

Pătrăuți

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 614

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1151

 

Poiana Stampei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 150

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 933

 

Poieni-Solca

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 380

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 378

 

Pojorâta

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 792

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 571

 

Preutești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1236

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1555

 

Putna

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 907

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 418

 

Rădășeni

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 923

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 608

 

Râșca

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 855

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 840

 

Sadova

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 918

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 317

 

Satu Mare

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 632

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 771

 

Siminicea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 359

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 597

 

Slatina

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 183

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2294

 

Straja

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 836

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1540

 

Stroiești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 971

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 326

 

Stulpicani

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2036

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 434

 

Sucevița

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 802

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 404

 

Șaru Dornei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 928

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1049

 

Șcheia

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1795

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2544

 

Șerbăuți

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 525

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 396

 

Todirești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1134

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1219

 

Udești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 901

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1534

 

Ulma

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 404

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 404

 

Vadu Moldovei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 323

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1470

 

Valea Moldovei

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 421

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1260

 

Vama

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1566

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 829

 

Vatra Moldoviței

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1352

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 496

 

Verești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 749

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1294

 

Vicovu de Jos

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 578

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1581

 

Voitinel

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 267

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1300

 

Volovăț

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 492

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1211

 

Vulturești

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 599

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 855

 

Zamostea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 306

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 911

 

Zvoriștea

Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 699

Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1104

