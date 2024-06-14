La alegerile locale din 9 iunie 2024, principala „bătălie” s-a purtat între liberalul Gheorghe Flutur și social-democratul Gheorghe Șoldan, fiecare din ei obținând un scor mai bun în unele localități, sau mai slab, în altele, doar într-una singură, din 114, fiind la egalitate.
Președintele în funcție al Consiliului Județean Suceava, liberalul Gheorghe Flutur, a obținut în municipiul Suceava cu doar 811 voturi mai mult decât președintele ales al Consiliului Județean, social-democratul Gheorghe Șoldan. În municipiul reședință de județ, Flutur a avut 15.394 de voturi, iar Șoldan a obținut 14.713 voturi la alegerile de duminică.
În singura unitate administrativ-teritorială din județul Suceava în care AUR a câștigat un mandat de primar, la Bosanci, diferența dintre cei doi a fost de numai 24 de voturi în favoarea lui Gheorghe Șoldan. În comuna Bosanci, la votul pentru președinția Consiliului Județean Gheorghe Șoldan a avut 872 de voturi și Gheorghe Flutur 848 de voturi.
Șoldan și-a devansat principalul contracandidat și în orașul Milișăuți, unde deși primarul USR Vasile Cărare (Alianța Dreapta Unită) a fost reales cu 52,71%, cele mai multe voturi ale localnicilor nu s-au dus către colegul de partid al primarului, deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu, ci către adversarul tradițional de la PSD, Gheorghe Șoldan. La Milișăuți, Gheorghe Șoldan a obținut 868 de voturi, cu 498 mai multe decât liberalul Gheorghe Flutur, care a avut 370 de voturi. Emanuel Ungureanu a avut în acest oraș 803 voturi.
La Botoșana, comuna natală a lui Gheorghe Flutur, primăria a fost câștigată de Alianța Dreapta Unită, iar votul majoritar la președinția Consiliului Județean a fost pentru liderul PNL, respectiv 833 de voturi.
La Botoșana, Gheorghe Șoldan a avut 306 voturi, iar Emanuel Ungureanu, candidatul ADU, a obținut 93 de voturi.
Cele mai puține voturi le-a obținut Flutur în comuna Ciprian Porumbescu, doar 55 de voturi, în timp ce la Șoldan s-au dus 611 voturi.
Scorul cel mai mic pentru Gheorghe Șoldan a fost la Capu Câmpului, unde a avut 173 de voturi, comparativ cu Gheorghe Flutur, care aici a obținut 1.131 de voturi.
Diferențe mici între cei doi principali competitori au fost la Ipotești, de 85 de voturi, și la Râșca, 15 voturi, în ambele comune în favoarea lui Flutur.
În comuna Ulma, Gheorghe Șoldan și Gheorghe Flutur au fost la egalitate, fiecare obținând câte 404 voturi.
La nivelul județului, diferența de voturi între Șoldan și Flutur a fost de 8.354 de voturi.
Gheorghe Șoldan are 126.018 voturi și Gheorghe Flutur are 117.664 de voturi.
Nota redacției: Rezultatele prezentate sunt conform datelor rezultate din numărarea paralelă a voturilor, existând mici diferențe față de rezultatele oficiale finale de la Biroul Electoral Central.
Acuratețea datelor este însă foarte mare, de 99%, încât harta alegerilor pentru funcția de președinte al CJ în localitățile sucevene reflectă întocmai opțiunile majorității care s-a prezentat la vot.
Municipii
Suceava
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) – 15394
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) – 14713
Câmpulung Moldovenesc
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3823
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1741
Fălticeni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2470
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 5980
Rădăuți
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 5033
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 4295
Vatra Dornei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2916
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2950
Orașe
Broșteni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1249
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1170
Cajvana
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 385
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2367
Dolhasca
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2019
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1736
Frasin
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1365
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 836
Gura Humorului
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3057
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2002
Liteni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2271
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 763
Milișăuți
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 370
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 868
Salcea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2472
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1313
Siret
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1888
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1258
Solca
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 234
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 594
Vicovu de Sus
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 3134
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1647
Comune
Adâncata
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1016
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 443
Arbore
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 649
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1806
Baia
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 305
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1824
Bălăceana
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 135
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 387
Bălcăuți
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 585
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 668
Berchișești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 565
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 875
Bilca
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 884
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 414
Bogdănești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 494
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1008
Boroaia
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 197
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1262
Bosanci
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 848
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 872
Botoșana
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 833
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 306
Breaza
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 93
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 455
Brodina
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 614
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 759
Bunești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 443
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 622
Burla
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 578
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 213
Cacica
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 807
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 875
Calafindești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 840
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 392
Capu Câmpului
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1131
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 173
Cârlibaba
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 598
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 198
Ciocănești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 432
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 265
Ciprian Porumbescu
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 55
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 611
Comănești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 690
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 196
Cornu Luncii
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 761
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1781
Coșna
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 262
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 557
Crucea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 187
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 558
Dărmănești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1576
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 730
Dolhești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 236
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1192
Dorna Arini
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 988
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 381
Dorna Candrenilor
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 428
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 984
Dornești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 583
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 719
Drăgoiești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 385
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 627
Drăgușeni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 218
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 564
Dumbrăveni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 485
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2554
Fântânele
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 567
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1149
Fântâna Mare
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 347
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 570
Forăști
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 746
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 974
Frătăuții Noi
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 961
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 471
Frătăuții Vechi
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 961
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 559
Frumosu
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1299
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 406
Fundu Moldovei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1188
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 446
Gălănești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 294
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 456
Grămești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 613
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 516
Grănicești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 521
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 735
Hănțești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 305
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1247
Hârtop
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 462
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 381
Horodnic de Jos
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 197
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 760
Horodnic de Sus
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1227
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 414
Horodniceni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1029
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 339
Iacobeni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 296
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 591
Iaslovăț
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 486
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 681
Ilișești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 527
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 557
Ipotești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1647
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1562
Izvoarele Sucevei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 404
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 504
Marginea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2073
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1061
Mălini
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 764
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2776
Mănăstirea Humorului
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1138
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 448
Mitocu Dragomirnei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 662
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1255
Moara
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1679
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 663
Moldova Sulița
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 524
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 276
Moldovița
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 894
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1202
Mușenița
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 467
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 180
Ostra
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 812
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 314
Panaci
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 352
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 536
Păltinoasa
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1040
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1473
Pârteştii de Jos
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 568
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 418
Pătrăuți
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 614
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1151
Poiana Stampei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 150
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 933
Poieni-Solca
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 380
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 378
Pojorâta
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 792
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 571
Preutești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1236
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1555
Putna
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 907
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 418
Rădășeni
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 923
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 608
Râșca
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 855
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 840
Sadova
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 918
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 317
Satu Mare
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 632
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 771
Siminicea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 359
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 597
Slatina
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 183
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2294
Straja
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 836
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1540
Stroiești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 971
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 326
Stulpicani
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 2036
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 434
Sucevița
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 802
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 404
Șaru Dornei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 928
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1049
Șcheia
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1795
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 2544
Șerbăuți
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 525
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 396
Todirești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1134
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1219
Udești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 901
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1534
Ulma
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 404
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 404
Vadu Moldovei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 323
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1470
Valea Moldovei
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 421
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1260
Vama
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1566
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 829
Vatra Moldoviței
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 1352
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 496
Verești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 749
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1294
Vicovu de Jos
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 578
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1581
Voitinel
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 267
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1300
Volovăț
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 492
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1211
Vulturești
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 599
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 855
Zamostea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 306
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 911
Zvoriștea
Gheorghe Flutur (PNL) - 699
Gheorghe Șoldan (PSD) - 1104